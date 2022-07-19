General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Cut by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 3.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.60. 7,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,285. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

