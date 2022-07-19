GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.42) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GEAGY. Barclays reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.45) to €38.00 ($38.38) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.44) to €42.00 ($42.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $40.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

