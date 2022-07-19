Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $516.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $473.02 and a 200 day moving average of $514.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

