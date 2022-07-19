FY2026 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Cut by Raymond James

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Raymond James cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Profound Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 241,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Profound Medical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

