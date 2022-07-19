Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 464.0 days.

FRNWF stock remained flat at $21.59 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. Future has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRNWF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Future from GBX 3,900 ($46.62) to GBX 3,300 ($39.45) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($53.94) to GBX 3,253 ($38.89) in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

