Furucombo (COMBO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $854,090.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00379367 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

