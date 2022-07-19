Fundamenta Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $50,115.92 and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
Fundamenta Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
