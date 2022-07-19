Fundamenta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $628.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $51,067.12 and $628.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00434856 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.