Fundamenta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $628.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $51,067.12 and $628.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00434856 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

