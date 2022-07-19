fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 9.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 188,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,792,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.65.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.