FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAY. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FMAY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,848. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

