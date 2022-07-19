FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

