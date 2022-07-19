FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,040,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after buying an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.25. 2,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,283. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

