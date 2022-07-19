FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

