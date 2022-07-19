FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,661. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

