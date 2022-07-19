FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,032 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 6.48% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000.

NASDAQ:RNDM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

