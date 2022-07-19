FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.00. 13,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

