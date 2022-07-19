FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,172. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

