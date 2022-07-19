Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Insider Jonathon (Jon) Wild Buys 619,233 Shares

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL – Get Rating) insider Jonathon (Jon) Wild purchased 619,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,526.96 ($7,161.20).

Jonathon (Jon) Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Jonathon (Jon) Wild bought 380,767 shares of Frugl Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,569.20 ($3,108.30).

Frugl Group Company Profile

Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, marketing, and customer support of its grocery comparison and data analytics products and services in Australia. The company offers Frugl Grocery, a grocery price comparison platform, which offers shoppers with up-to-date specials, promotions, and pricing information to find the lowest grocery prices for the weekly shopping basket across Australia's supermarkets.

