Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $6.45 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,066.70 or 0.99980849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

