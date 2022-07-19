Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($85.76) to €83.40 ($84.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $41.38.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
