Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($85.76) to €83.40 ($84.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $41.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,186 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 252,768 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 210,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

