freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($27.27) to €27.50 ($27.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($27.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.38.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

