Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,267.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 456,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 446,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

