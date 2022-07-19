Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $479,774.24

Fractal (FCL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $479,774.24 and $31,390.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.
Fractal Coin Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
