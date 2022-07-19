Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $479,774.24

Fractal (FCL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $479,774.24 and $31,390.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

