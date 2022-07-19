Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.88 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.
Forward Air Stock Up 1.2 %
FWRD opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.