Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.88 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Up 1.2 %

FWRD opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

