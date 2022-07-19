Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 175,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

