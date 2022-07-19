Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

