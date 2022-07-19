Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $268,916.57 and approximately $281,130.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,139.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.77 or 0.05892160 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001909 BTC.
About Formation Fi
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.