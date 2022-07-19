Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.