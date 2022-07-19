Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.93) to €35.00 ($35.35) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Fluidra Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

