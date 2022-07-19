Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.93) to €35.00 ($35.35) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Fluidra Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59.
Fluidra Company Profile
