FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 170,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 143,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

