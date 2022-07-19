FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $286.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $312.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

FLT stock opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.