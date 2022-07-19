Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

