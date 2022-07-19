Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Shares of SVVC stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.89.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
