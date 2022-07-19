First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in June

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. 901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,737. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $93.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

