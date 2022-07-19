First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 98,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.16.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

