First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FSD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 98,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
