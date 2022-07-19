First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,494. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

