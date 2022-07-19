First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,494. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.