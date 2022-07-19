First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. 27,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
