First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,723.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $23.62. 91,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Busey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

See Also

