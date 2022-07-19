FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $484,824.15 and $252.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.