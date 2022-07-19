Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 644,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 44,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Trading of Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. Research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 739,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 811,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

