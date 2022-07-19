Financial Survey: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group 0 2 2 1 2.80

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 100.30%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

79.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 2.91 -$310.10 million ($0.71) -6.94

Ingenia Communities Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group -30.95% -3.79% -1.15%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Ingenia Communities Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge Group, Inc., structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

