Filecash (FIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $660,167.00

Filecash (FIC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $180,473.78 and approximately $660,167.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00393741 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.