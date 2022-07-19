Filecash (FIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $660,167.00

Filecash (FIC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecash has a market cap of $180,473.78 and approximately $660,167.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00393741 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018649 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
Filecash Coin Profile
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Filecash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.