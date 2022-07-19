Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.