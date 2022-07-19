Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of FRGI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.97. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
