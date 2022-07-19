Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of FRGI opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.97. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 224,489 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

