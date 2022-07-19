Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 55.1% in June

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ONEQ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 195,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

