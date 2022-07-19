Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.83 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $66.98 million and $22.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.36 or 0.99961732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

