FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 307.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

