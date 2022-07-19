Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Fastly Stock Up 4.7 %

FSLY stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.49. Fastly has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,285 shares of company stock worth $453,970. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

