Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up 1.1% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Farmland Partners worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 931.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 417,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

