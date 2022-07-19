FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 5.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $90,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $396.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

