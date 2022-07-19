EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 37.4% in June

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,776. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.